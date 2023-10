RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Riverside Tuesday morning.

According to Riverside Police on the scene, five vehicles were involved in a crash on Woodman Drive on Tuesday morning. One of the vehicles reportedly fled the scene.

One person reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries.

2 NEWS crews are on the scene working to learn more.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.