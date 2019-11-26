5 vehicles involved in crash on I-75 SB near Benchwood Rd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving five vehicles on I-75 southbound between I-70 and Benchwood Road.

The right lanes will remain closed until personnel can clear the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and expect delays in the area.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident occurred just before 5:45 pm.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash or if anyone has been injured.

