WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Five airports in Southwest Ohio are getting grants totaling $177,000.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the grants for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports. According to Brown, the funds were made possible through the American Rescue Plan.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown. “These investments will provide Southwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy.”

The FAA funds include:

$32,000 grant to the City of Middletown for the Middletown Regional/Hook Field Airport.

$32,000 grant to the Greene County Regional Airport Authority and Greene County Board of Commissioners for the Green County/Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport.

$22,000 grant to the Brown County Board of Commissioners for the Brown County Airport.

$59,000 grant Butler County Board of Commissioners for the Butler County Regional/Hogan Field Airport.

$32,000 grant to Adams County Commissioners for the Alexander Salamon Airport.

According to the release, the FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. To learn more about the program, click here.