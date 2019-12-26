5 puppies die in Cincinnati-area house fire on Christmas Day

Live Now
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Five puppies died in a house fire just outside of Cincinnati on Christmas Day, according to the Colerain Township Fire Department.

The blaze broke out just after 11:30 pm on Wednesday night in the 10200 block of October Drive in Colerain Township, located just outside of Cincinnati in Hamilton County. Heavy fire and smoke conditions were found upon arrival in the single-story house. The fire was contained to one bedroom in the house.

Approximate damages are estimated at $25,000 and the residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross. While no people were injured in the fire, five puppies died in the fire. Two adult dogs made it out safely.

