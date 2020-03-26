5 nonprofits awarded grants totaling $98K to aid COVID-19 response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five local nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling $98,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton.

The funds will support their efforts in providing emergency, basic human services to people throughout the Greater Dayton community during the pandemic.

The grants include:

Central State University ($5,000) to assist in providing food, personal hygiene supplies and transportation to students who otherwise would be homeless.

Pink Ribbon Girls ($10,000) to aid in providing transportation to patients actively seeking breast and gynecological cancer treatment.

St. Vincent de Paul Social Services ($50,000) to help purchase food and hand-washing stations for the Women & Families and Men’s shelters.

Wesley Community Center, fiscal agent for Dayton Cooks! ($27,000) to provide evening meals to children and senior citizens.

Yellow Springs Home ($6,000) to help provide food, toiletries and other basic human needs for low-income residents.

The fund was created by The Dayton Foundation and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, in partnership with the Mathile Family Foundation, Montgomery County, The Physicians’ Charitable Foundation of the Miami Valley, and Sinclair Community College.

Nonprofits who are helping individuals and families through this time can apply for a grant through The Dayton Foundation or United Way.

If you’d like to make a donation to the fund, click here.