5 million in real estate assessments savings goes back into Montgomery County jurisdictions

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – In Montgomery County around 50 jurisdictions are receiving 5 million dollars in real estate assessment savings. The funds were generated over a period of 6 years, with nearly 60% going back to local schools. Centerville schools will receive around $550,000 dollars, with Dayton receiving $500,000, and Kettering $488,000.

Along with schools, local libraries and cities will also be receiving money. “There’s about 50 jurisdictions that we will be refunding this money to. It’ll be refunded to them based upon the percentage share they contribute to the overall tax burden in the county,” said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

Keith is excited to be able to give funding back, and says during his time in the county he’s never been in a position to refund such a large amount. “I feel great. It’s a bit of good news in an opportunity to give them some of the money back, and I’m happy to be able to do this,” said Keith.

Keith says hopefully the funding will be sent out electronically within the next week.