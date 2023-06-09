DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five students from the Dayton area were accepted into three different prestigious academies.

Three students, all from Montgomery County, were accepted into West Point.

Chase Adams graduated from West Carrollton High School and attends The Ohio State University in Columbus. In college, Adams is in the Buckeye Battalion with the Army ROTC program. He is also a member of the Ohio National Guard and Business Operations for the Buckeye Space Launch Initiative.

Worship Akpan was a student at Northmont High School and served in many positions of extracurriculars. Akpan was a student representative for both the Northmont Board of Education and Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce. The student was a NJROTC cadet officer, among being in a variety of other activities as the student’s time in school.

Owen Russell went to Kettering Fairmont High School. Russell’s achievements include being a member of the National Honors Society and athlete in the sports of varsity football, wrestling and lacrosse.

One student was accepted into the US Air Force Academy.

Jett Williams from Oakwood High School was accepted into the academy. The student’s extracurricular activities include being in the National Honors Society, jazz and marching band, and a volunteer box truck driver. Williams spent his high school time as an athlete in varsity track and field, plus cross country.

A student was accepted into the US Naval Academy.

Abigail Hammond went to high school in Va., but has a permanent address of Fairborn. Hammond’s parents currently serve in the US Navy. Abigail is a National Honors Society student, a member of the Key Club and president and founder of the Woodson Ambassadors. She works directly with new military and federal government students who attend the school. Hammond also is an athlete in varsity cross country and rowing teams.

Congressman Mike Turner nominated all five students.