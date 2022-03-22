DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five people were taken to the hospital after a drunk driver set off a chain reaction involving 3 cars.

According to a Dayton Police Department sergeant on the scene, officers suspect a drunk driver hit another car by the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Forest Grove Avenue, causing them to crash into a third vehicle.

The collision flipped one of the vehicles onto its top with four people inside. DPD said two people were also inside the car with the drunk driver.

Five people were taken to the hospital, DPD said, and two of the victims were suffering from serious injuries.