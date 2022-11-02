Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A sleeping driver collided with several homes early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a driver fell asleep in his van while in his driveway on the 2500 block of Ottello Avenue. The van was still in gear at the time with a passenger in the front seat.

At some point during the night, the man released the brake, sending the van rolling. Streck said the van rolled through the fence of one home and collided with another before changing direction, continuing into the left corner of a third home before coming to rest against the porch of a fourth.

Crews were called to the scene at 5:12 a.m. The driver and the passenger were both brought to the hospital with minor injuries, Streck said.

This incident remains under investigation.