5 charged in 2019 kidnapping conspiracy, death of Dayton man

Kwasi Casey died in 2019 after prosecutors say five Dayton men kidnapping and beat him. The five men have all been charged in federal court. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said a federal grand jury has charged five Dayton men in the summer 2019 kidnapping and subsequent death of Kwasi Casey, whose body was later found in a detached garage on Fountain Ave. in Dayton.

According to the indictment that returned Thursday and unsealed Friday, co-conspirators kidnapped and abducted Kwasi Casey at gunpoint on July 7, 2019.

Federal prosecutors say Casey was taken to one of the defendant’s homes, where he was held against his will and beaten with a baseball bat. Another defendant made ransom demands of the victim’s family.

The indictment details that Casey escaped on July 8, 2019, but was recaptured and forced into a co-conspirator’s minivan, where the victim was again physically assaulted. It is alleged Mr. Casey died as a result of the defendants’ actions.

Those charged include Eric Blackshear, 40; Markale Thomas, 26; Devon Love, 27; Ryan Reese, 25; and Antoine Dye, 35.

Prosecutors said each of the defendants is charged with conspiring to kidnap the victim, a federal crime punishable by up to life in prison.

The US Attorney’s office said an indictment merely contains allegations, and defendants presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.