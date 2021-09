KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fifth Third Bank sign was damaged after a driver hit it with a car early Wednesday morning.

Kettering Police tells 2 NEWS the crash happened at 3:33 a.m. at the bank near Town and Country Shopping Center on the 4000 block of Far Hills Avenue.

There were no injuries reported, but when crews first got on scene, the driver was not there.

We are working to learn more information on this crash and will update this article when we get an update from police.