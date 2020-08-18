4th suspect sentenced after pleading guilty in death of Centerville teen

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Logan Dean, 17, is the fourth suspect to be sentenced in the death of Mason Trudics, who was shot in 2019 after a failed robbery attempt. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Dean was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. He was responsible for firing shots at the target of the robbery, who shot back and killed Trudics.

The last person to be sentenced in this case will be Dakota Cox, 18, who is due in court Monday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 a.m. Cox was arraigned in January on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

