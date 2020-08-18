LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Logan Dean, 17, is the fourth suspect to be sentenced in the death of Mason Trudics, who was shot in 2019 after a failed robbery attempt. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Dean was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. He was responsible for firing shots at the target of the robbery, who shot back and killed Trudics.
The last person to be sentenced in this case will be Dakota Cox, 18, who is due in court Monday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 a.m. Cox was arraigned in January on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 4th suspect sentenced after pleading guilty in death of Centerville teen
- Nick Sandmann to speak at Republican National Convention
- MLB reschedules Reds vs Royals game ‘out of an abundance of caution’
- New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat
- Bicycle fence at Dayton LEC destroyed by vandals