DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of this weekend and next week’s Independence Day celebrations, the Human Society of Greater Dayton is helping the community keep pets safe.

“The Fourth of July is notorious for pets getting lost,” said the Humane Society in a release, “and by taking this proactive step, you are increasing the chances of a quick and successful reunion should your furry friend go missing.”

Pet insurer 24PetWatch said microchipping can double the likelihood of dogs returning home. Cats with chips are five times as likely.

The Humane Society will be open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, through Friday, June 30, to provide free microchipping, as long as supplies last. After the free chips are gone, these services will still be available at $15 a pet.

