DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Heavy winds blew through the Miami Valley on Monday, knocking out power for many residents.

According to AES Ohio, 4,449 of customers were without power as of 4:38 p.m. The company has not said when residents can expect power to be restored. The majority of the outages are in Montgomery County, with many more in Darke and Miami Counties.

You can see current outages in the map below or on the AES Ohio website here.