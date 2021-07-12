47-year-old Centerville bank robbery suspect charged

Police are looking for the man in the photo who they say robbed the LCNB Bank in Centerville Friday. (Photo: Centerville Police)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of robbing a Centerville bank by claiming to have a bomb was charged.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Christopher Truett was charged with robbery and unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

Centerville Police said the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the LCNB Bank located in the 9600 block of Dayton-Lebanon Road. Officer Jon Davis of the Centerville Police Department said Truett gave a note to a bank employee claiming he had an explosive device. He then left a package behind and “out of an abundance of caution” the Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the scene and SR-48 was closed from Sheehan Road and Mandal Drive.