46 years since deadly Xenia tornado

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – 46 years ago on April 3, 1974, Xenia was hit by a massive EF-5 tornado.
330 mile per hour winds killed over 30 people and injured 1,100 more, causing more than $100 million in damage.
While Ohio averages more tornadoes later in the spring and summer, according to the National Weather Service, the state’s deadliest and most damaging tornadoes have hit in April.
