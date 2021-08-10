46-year-old woman shot, killed in Jefferson Township identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the 46-year-old Dayton woman who died after a shooting in Jefferson Township.

Christel Russell, of Dayton, died from her injuries at an area hospital on Friday August 6.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4000 block of Ericson Avenue in Jefferson Township on reports of a person shot on Friday.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck confirmed that the initial call came around 2:38 p.m. for a domestic violence situation, however, before crews could arrive the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Streck said that they have since located a person-of-interest and taken them into custody.

Police located a person-of-interest in the shooting. They were placed in the Montgomery County Jail but have not been formally charged or identified.