SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place on U.S. Route 42 halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

On Saturday, the the 23rd annual 5K “Tater-Trot” will be held prior to the opening of the festival starting at the bike trail at Walton Park at 8 a.m. Runners for the event will travel through the Village of Spring Valley and on the Little Miami Scenic Trail Bike Path. Prizes will be awarded in different male and female categories.

The Spring Valley Potato Festival will have arts & crafts, a parade, farmers market, games, food and more!

If you are interested in visiting the festival and would like to learn more, click here.