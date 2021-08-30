445th Airlift Wing at WPAFB assisting in Afghanistan evacuation efforts

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA. — The 445th Airlift Wing from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is supporting the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan.

According to a release from the Air Force Reserve command, Reserve Citizen Airmen are playing a huge role in the large airlift operation effort to evacuate people. The command said the Defense Department is getting American citizens, Afghans with special immigrant visa applications in process and other vulnerable Afghans out of the country.

Reserve Citizen Airmen and aircraft from multiple units around the U.S. are contributing, including, but not limited to:

315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell AFB, Alabama

349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis AFB, California

911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania

514th AW, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey

452nd AMW, March Air Reserve Base, California

“The United States is the only nation capable of rapidly deploying forces to provide nonstop airlift operations at this scale. It would not be possible without the support of our Total Force—active, guard and Reserve Citizen Airmen—seamlessly integrating to execute the mission” said Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, AFRC commander and Chief of the Air Force Reserve. “Once again, our Air Force Reservists are proudly answering our nation’s call, responding in less than 24 hours. I’m overwhelmed with pride as all of our Service men and women take care of Americans, our allies and vulnerable Afghans.”

About 88,000 American citizens, civilian allies, Afghan special immigrant visa applicants and other vulnerable Afghans have been taken out of harm’s way since Aug. 14, Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, the Joint Staff’s deputy director for regional operations, said at a Pentagon briefing.

“Nearly 60% of our mobility capacity resides in the air reserve component, underscoring the importance of a Total Force approach,” said Col Mark Villacis, HQ AFRC, Chief of Mobility Operations Division (A3M). “An airlift operation of this historic magnitude can only be executed with Total Force Integration. The partnership between Regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve is key to lifesaving Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) under extreme conditions we are experiencing in Kabul Afghanistan.”