43 protesters arrested in Dayton over the weekend, Mayor Whaley says Sunday much more peaceful than Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many downtown Dayton businesses closed over the weekend as the protests grew. There was some damage to buildings Saturday night but Mayor Nan Whaley said it was much more peaceful on Sunday.

Lily’s Bistro in the Oregon District was one of those businesses who had a window shattered with a rock and has it boarded up now.

Monday afternoon, the City of Dayton announced they do not plan on enforcing the curfew Monday night but said they were monitoring events planned for the evening and were prepared to change that if necessary.

On Monday, Mayor Nan Whaley reflected on this weekend and said the majority of both Saturday and Sunday protesters were peaceful, but there was some damage to downtown businesses.

Whaley said there’s no full count of damaged buildings yet but that should happen soon.

“Just some folks that were part of the instigation both from the extreme left and extreme right that I think were pushing this into an unpleasant place for property damage,” said Whaley. “And there was no looting, no fires, none of that, it was just glass damage.”

The protests and subsequent curfew did impact businesses.

Lily’s Bistro and Roost Modern Italian restaurants in the Oregon District closed down when things began to escalate Saturday.

Roost then posted on Facebook that the road closures forced them to stay closed Sunday.

Whaley said she knows this hurts businesses who are still struggling from the coronavirus but thanked them for their patience.

“We’re trying to protect their space,” said Whaley. “If you look at what’s in the city of Dayton, it’s mostly small businesses that have already had a rough time. So making sure that their space and area is not damaged is really important to us.”

Whaley said moving forward she stands behind people exercising their First Amendment and agrees changes regarding systemic racism need to be made. But she encouraged protest organizers to be transparent with the city.

“It’s really important you talk to the jurisdiction you’re setting the protest in,” said Whaley. “We noticed the ones that had leaders that were willing to talk to the city, we could get a plan, you could have your voice heard in a much more thoughtful way.”

Dayton Police confirmed to 2 NEWS on Monday, there were a total of 43 arrests made over the weekend related to the demonstrations.