42-year-old man killed in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a Wheelersburg man.
OSHP said the crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 29 just after 3 p.m on I-70 near milepost 3. A preliminary investigation found that a car traveling east, driven by Dustin J, Crook, 35, of Lone Rock, Wisconsin, was stopped in traffic on the interstate due to another crash.
Crook’s vehicle was then struck in the rear by a van driven by Aaron D. Donini, 42, of Wheelersburg, Ohio.
Donini was taken to Kettering Hospital by MedFlight where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Cleveland Browns player, staff member test positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm
- Two Ohio schools among best school districts in the U.S., according to Niche
- Texas home security camera captures eerie photos over holiday weekend
- Florida deputy surprises dance group with dance-off after noise complaint