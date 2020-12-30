42-year-old man killed in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a Wheelersburg man.

OSHP said the crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 29 just after 3 p.m on I-70 near milepost 3. A preliminary investigation found that a car traveling east, driven by Dustin J, Crook, 35, of Lone Rock, Wisconsin, was stopped in traffic on the interstate due to another crash.

Crook’s vehicle was then struck in the rear by a van driven by Aaron D. Donini, 42, of Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Donini was taken to Kettering Hospital by MedFlight where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

