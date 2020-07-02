416 Diner, Elsa’s Cantina close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 416 Diner is closed and Elsa’s Cantina in Sugarcreek Township is taking a step back after an employee at each restaurant tested positive for coronavirus.

“We’re literally doing this because we love our community and we love our guests and I love my employees,” said Guy Fragmin, Owner of 416 Diner.

Fragmin said he believes the risk of transmission to other employees is low but he decided to close until July 9 out of caution for his staff and customers.

“The employee, she only had one shift. They only had one shift on Saturday and they were only on the premises for about three hours and they were wearing a mask the entire time they were here,” he said.

In Sugarcreek Township, Elsa’s Cantina is going back to carry-out only until July 9 after one of their employees tested positive.

“She informed us early in the morning on Friday and that’s when we contacted the health department. Then we made the decision to close for Friday and Saturday to, number one, clean and sanitize the entire restaurant and then to figure out how many employees we needed to quarantine,” said Jason Day, Co-owner of Elsa’s Cantina.

Officials with Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health say they have not required any restaurants in Montgomery County to close their doors.

“They want to make sure that their cleaning is proper. They want to make sure that everything is in order that their customers and employees are safe before they reopen,” said Dan Suffoletto.

Suffoletto said customers should also use their best judgment when choosing to dine-in.