416 Diner closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A diner in the Oregon District is keeping its closing its doors for more than a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

416 Diner posted on its Facebook page that it will be closed until July 9. The diner posted this statement on its Facebook page:

“It is with an abundance of caution that 416 Diner will not be open until Thursday, July 9th. An employee of the diner who last worked on Saturday, June 27th contacted me today concerning a positive test result for Covid-19. They are asymptomatic at this point and doing well; I’m certain you’ll join me in wishing them a speedy recovery.” Guy Fragmin – 416 Diner

Upon learning this information the restaurant owner, Guy Fragmin, said the following steps were taken:

Temporarily closed the diner. Contacted all employees and scheduled testing for Sunday, July 4th. Contacted and consulted with the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health Department. They commented on the low risk involved because we follow all CDC guidelines and appreciated my decision to temporarily close until testing was completed. Completely freaked out, became an emotional basket case, then got over it because it is the right thing to do. Wrote this communication to inform our customers.

The restaurant said its reopening date of July 9th is 12 days after the employee last had contact with other employees, allows for a minimum of three days after all employees are tested and is contingent on all employees returning negative results.

If you visited the diner on or after Saturday, June 27, and have any concerns 416 Diner suggests getting tested. You can find a testing location here.

“While the threat, in my opinion, is low I will always choose people over profit and safety over risk. I am taking these steps out of my love and commitment to my employees, our guest, and the Dayton community,” owner Guy Fragmin said.