40 dogs found in ‘filthy’ condition in Washington Twp. area

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – More than 40 dogs are believed to have been abandoned at dumpsites surrounding Washington Township.

SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is now in care of 10 of the dogs. The group consists of two adult and eight puppy Yorkie mixes.

Nora Vondrell, SICSA president and CEO said the dogs are heavily matted. “(They are) filthy, very smelly, their nails are long and they’re a bit under-socialized,” Vondrell said.

SICSA was notified about the dogs over the weekend.

“They had been dumped in a box with some food with a letter indicating the owner could no longer take care of the animals,” Vondrell said.

Some of the dogs are in the care of Luv4K9s.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is patrolling the area for more dogs.

Reports on social media say some of the dogs were found in parking lots or car dealerships outside of a box. It’s unknown the exact amount of dogs left out in the cold.

“It could be someone who started with a couple of dogs, did not spay and neuter and then they multiply and multiply. The care of those animals gets to be too much,” said Vondrell.

For now, SICSA is working to get the animals medical attention, groomed and prepared for adoptions.

Law enforcement is trying to track down the person responsible.

Vondrell said, “They’re going to work together now to try and piece that story together.”

Vondrell says it is illegal to dump dogs. This situation just another example of why its important to spay and neuter.

“They’re garnering lots of attention but there’s animals that are dumped all the time that aren’t these cute fluffies,” said Vondrell.

If you want to help, SICSA says they have a Guardian Angel Fund. That money goes to care for animals abandoned or dumped.