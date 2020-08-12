40 COVID-19 cases confirmed at St. Leonard Living Community

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at St. Leonard Living Community, according to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

The cases include 25 among residents and 15 among employees.

Public Health says they are working with the facility to complete contact tracing and provide additional testing.

