40 COVID-19 cases confirmed at St. Leonard Living Community

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at St. Leonard Living Community, according to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.
The cases include 25 among residents and 15 among employees.
Public Health says they are working with the facility to complete contact tracing and provide additional testing.
