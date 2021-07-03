Four-year-old with Cerebral Palsy needs shoe donations to afford service dog

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Angel Fisher and her family are asking for donations of gently used or new shoes to help her son Bryson.

“Bryson is a foster child, we started fostering him when he was 2 and a half months old. He’s had 14 brain surgeries, uncountable belly surgeries and he’s just a miracle to be here,” explained Fisher.

Four-year-old Bryson has cerebral palsy and highly specialized medical needs. He also has trouble sleeping with his feeding tubes at night. A service dog would help the family sleep peacefully as it would be able to warn them of any problems Bryson would have while sleeping.

The family is hoping to be paired with a dog from Four Paws for Ability. The training of a service dog at Four Paws costs between $40,000 and $60,000. While the nonprofit offsets most of the cost, the family will stay have to pay around $17,000.

The Fisher’s are now working with Shoes with Heart to raise the money.

“They refurbish the shoes, then they will make money by selling the shoes in Haiti. Then they can use that money to live, eat, whatever,” explained Fisher.

So far the Fisher’s have raised more than $11,000 for Bryson’s service dog, and collected about 1,800 shoes. Their goal is 4,000 shoes by July 31.

Shoes can be dropped off at their home, but also Ziggy’s Sports Bar in Moraine, Fricker’s Sports Bar by the Dayton Mall and the Skyline Chili by the Dayton Mall.

Click here to learn how to donate money to the cause or offer support in other ways.