4-Year-Old Drowns in Hotel
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN)--A four-year-old girl has died after drowning at a hotel in Miamisburg.
First responders received a call just before 9:30 P.M. The hotel is the Spring Hill Suites of State Route 741 near S.R. 725.
2NEWS has a crew on scene and is working to bring you updates.
