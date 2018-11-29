4-year-old beating the odds with URS therapy services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 4-year-old Jeffrey Sells has already overcome numerous challenges in his short life and now, thanks to intensive therapy at United Rehabilitation Services, he’s exceeding expectations.

Jeffrey faced an uphill battle from the beginning, when he was born at 23 weeks gestation with brain damage, heart complications, cerebral palsy and developmental delays.

“He had many surgeries, he had died several times and had to be brought back. He was 8.2 pounds at 6 months old when we got to bring him home,” said Jonna Sells, Jeffrey’s mother.

Jeffrey is one of more than 75 children Jonna Sells and her husband have fostered during their three decades of marriage. When the couple finalized Jeffrey’s adoption in February 2018, he joined the Sells’ five other adopted and biological children.

At age 2, Jeffrey began physical, speech and occupational therapy services at URS to help improve his mobility, communication and fine motor skills. Since then, his family has watched him achieve new milestones.

“He’s a miracle. He’s a gift. He’s got a future and he’s got a plan and he doesn’t even know it yet,” Jonna Sells said.

She added it’s emotional watching him accomplish new tasks, acquire new skills and get closer to walking, and credited URS with helping him along in his journey.

“The services here, you can’t beat them,” Sells said. “You can’t buy them anywhere else. You can’t find people like United Rehab anywhere else. You can’t.

The URS Therapy Center provides licensed physical and occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists, specializing in everything between skill achievement to complex diagnoses. The team collaborates with each other, families and school-based services to create plans for each individual.

You can learn more about URS therapy services here.

To support programs like this, 2 NEWS is hosting our 40th annual URS Telethon on Sunday, December 2nd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on WDTN.

Last year, the event raised more than $115,000.

