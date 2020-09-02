4 WSU students, 1 employee self-report positive virus test

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Four students and an employee at Wright State University have self-reported that they tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

One student and one employee reported themselves between August 23 and August 29, while three other students self-reported between August 30 and September 1.

A Wright State student or employee who may or may not have been on campus recently self-reported that they have tested positive to Wright State Office of Environmental Health and Safety, their supervisor, Wright State employees in Residence Life and Housing, or other Wright State professionals who have then notified EHS.

Self-reported cases can also include instances where a student or employee has engaged in testing through Student Health Services or Wright State Physicians, tested positive, and those results were shared with EHS. Self-reported cases may also come from surveillance testing of students and employees.

Fall semester classes began August 24 with a combination of remote delivery and socially distant in-person classes.

Anyone in the campus community who tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to self-report through the COVID-19 Self-Reporting Form. Gathering testing information from across the university allows the Department of Environmental Health and Safety to understand patterns in community spread and make informed decisions to keep community members safe.

“With the holiday weekend approaching, I ask each of you to remain vigilant in helping stop the spread of COVID-19,” interim Provost Douglas Leaman asked students and employees in an email to campus. “We must all work together. Thank you for helping keep our Wright State community safe.”

Every member of the Wright State community is reminded to continue to actively practice preventive measures, including wearing a face covering, practicing appropriate physical distancing, and employ good hygiene practices. Employees and students are expected to follow health and safety protocols required on the Wright State University campus.