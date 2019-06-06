Local News

US-35 EB now open at Steve Whalen Blvd. after 4-vehicle crash

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:53 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - US-35 eastbound was shut down at Steve Whalen Boulevard for several hours Wednesday as emergency crews responded to a crash.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the crash happened around 4:20 pm and involved at least four vehicles with one that has rolled over onto its top.

At least two medics were called to the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

