4 taken to hospital after 3-car crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in Troy Saturday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said a sedan ran a red light at 7 p.m. on North County Road near Peterson Road in Troy. The driver hit an oncoming car, and a third car approaching the intersection was also hit.

The driver of the sedan was trapped in her car after the crash. She was taken to the hospital by CareFlight, but is expected to survive. Three other people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash

