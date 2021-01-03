4 seriously injured after Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash.

OSHP responded to the crash on Columbus Avenue near Ogden Road just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said a car traveling east on Columbus Avenue drove off the left side of the roadway, hit a mailbox, utility pole, two trees, then overturned. Two people were ejected from the car and two were trapped. No one was wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Three of the victims have life-threatening injuries and one has serious injuries. All four people were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.

The driver of the car is in critical condition.

OSHP is investigating whether road rage may have been involved. Excessive speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Ohio Edison is working to restore power to the area after it was knocked out due to the crash.