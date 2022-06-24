XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Leash up your dog and lace up your running shoes because 4 Paws for Ability is hosting a 5K race and a one-mile walk!

According to 4 Paws for Ability, there will be a 5K and a one-mile walk held at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia. The race will take place on Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m.

The 5K and mile walk helps 4 Paws raise money to continue their mission as the average cost to train and place a service dog is $40,000 to $60,000.

“Everything helps. It’s not cheap to train and place a service dog so everything for our mission is so incredibly helpful,” said Kalynn Clark, Director of Volunteer Engagements at 4 Paws.

Registration is currently open and will stay open until 10 minutes before the race begins. Participants can pick up their packets or register beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and the one-mile walk begins at 9 a.m.

Clark continued, “Everybody loves swag right? We do have some goodie bags and we also have some snacks and waters and there are some really nice plaques for the first-place winners of each age division.”

To register or see a detailed itinerary of the day, click here.

Clark said, “Both events are pet friendly. They are not just for service dogs – we want to see all the furry friends coming out to this event and just knowing that they are supporting a great cause. We love to share about our mission with anybody who comes out on Saturday.”