XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – 4 Paws For Ability will be hosting a puppy bowl sponsored by Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway in person and virtually.

4 Paws for Ability will be hosting a game of football with a litter of service dogs in training at 4 Paws For Ability in Xenia at 207 Dayton Ave. The event will be held on Feb. 12.

4 Paws said the doors will open at 11 a.m. and the 4 Paws store will be open, a tour will begin and the Be Mine Valentine’s Day Booth will be open for photos. The puppy bowl game will officially begin at 1 p.m. Meet the team begins at 1:30 p.m. and then the puppies will return to their locker room at 2 p.m. The store and the photo booth will close at 2 p.m. and another tour will start.

Puppy sponsorships are available here. A puppy sponsorship includes a logo branded bandana for your sponsored puppy during the game, a signed “pawgraph” from your sponsored puppy, promotion on Facebook, Instagram and the newsletter, signage in the “end zone” at the event and announcement at the event. If your sponsored puppy wins, you will receive an engraved vinyl bone that hangs in the Ability Center, according to 4 Paws.