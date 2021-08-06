4 Paws for Ability gets $5K donation from Hollywood Gaming patrons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 4 Paws for Ability received a $5,000 donation from the patrons of Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

The donation is part of Hollywood Gaming’s ongoing effort to engage its customers in supporting area charitable and civic organizations.

“On behalf of everyone at 4 Paws, thank you for supporting our mission,” said KaLynn Clark, Director of Volunteer Engagement for 4 Paws for Ability. “We train and place over one hundred task-trained service dogs a year for children, veterans and adults. This would not be possible without the generosity from companies such as yours.”

