4 Paws for Ability announces newest building’s name

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — 4 Paws for Ability announced the name of its newest building on its Xenia campus — the Ability Center.

In a statement, the organization said it was named in memory of Dorothy and Sue, whose trust made a large donation to partially fund the center.

The new center is located at a former strip mall between the 4 Paws Puppy House and the 4 Paws Headquarters Facility. The Ability Center currently houses young puppies-in-training, and is where staff and volunteers care for and provide puppy enrichment activities.

