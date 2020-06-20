4 Paws 5K goes virtual for first time

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – 4 Paws For Ability’s is taking its 2020 5K online Saturday, June 20, to raise money for its service animals.

Those interested can still register before the 8 a.m. start time on organizations website. A one time donation of at least $15 is required at this time to register, but participants can donate more if they choose.

According to 4 Paws’ website, participants will also have until Monday, June 22, at 8 a.m. to finish the 5K course of their choosing.

For more information on this event or other events by 4 Paws, visit its Facebook page.