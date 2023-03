DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A litter of kittens was rescued from a fire in Dayton Wednesday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, heavy flames could be seen coming from a building on McLain Street near Yates Street on Wednesday, March 8.

Firefighters reportedly rescued four kittens and no one was injured.

The kittens were handed over to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.