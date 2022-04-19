BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several juveniles were injured in a crash in Butler County Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Route 73 and Wehr Road at approximately 4:35 p.m. There were four juveniles in one vehicle and the other vehicle had one adult and four juveniles.

The first vehicle had a female juvenile trapped inside and had to be removed. She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The other three juveniles in the car were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries. No one in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time. Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.