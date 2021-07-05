4 injured in 3-car crash in Bath Township

State Route 4 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were injured in a three-car crash Monday morning in Bath Township.

The crash happened around 9:18 a.m. on State Route 4.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS crews a pickup truck was driving southbound on State Route 4 near the Bath Road exit in Bath Township. The truck crossed the median and hit two other vehicles.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. OSHP said State Route 4 northbound is blocked as crews clean up the scene of the crash, but it should reopen soon.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

