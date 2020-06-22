4 injured after car crashes into tree in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called to the scene of an accident in Clayton early Monday morning when a car with four people inside hit a tree.
Troopers believe that all four were teenagers but could not confirm it.
One person was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and the other three were taken by medic.
OSHP is investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.
