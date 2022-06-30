DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people are injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Arcanum.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old West Milton man was driving a 2015 Honda Civic west on Grubbs Rex Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign. Police reported that the man drove into the path of a 1995 Harley Davidson Softail driven by a 32-year-old man of Arcanum.

When the two vehicles collided, both the driver of the motorcycle and his 33-year-old passenger were ejected. Neither were wearing helmets at the time and both were transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

The driver of the Honda Civic and a juvenile passenger were treated at the scene and released.

There is no word on the condition of the two hospitalized.

