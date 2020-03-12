4 indicted in Montgomery County for trying to meet underage boys for sex

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County prosecutors say four men have been indicted for attempting to meet underage boys for sex.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday that Kenneth Ray Curtis, 50, Matthew Dorian West, 28, both of Brookville, Austin Michael Naas, 23, of Troy, and Jason Marshall Mccright, 47, of Orlando, Florida, have been indicted for attempting to meet underage boys for sex.

All of the defendants arrived at locations to meet with a 15‐year‐old boy for sex. Instead, each was confronted by self‐described vigilantes who had posed as the 15‐year‐old boy in an online app. In each incident, the defendant was confronted by the vigilante and captured on video, which was posted on YouTube.

Prosecutors said on Sunday, March 1, 2020, defendant Curtis went to a restaurant in Brookville where he was confronted and videoed. The Brookville Police Department learned of the incident and investigated and identified the defendant.

Kenneth Ray Curtis

Matthew Dorian West

On Monday, February 17, 2020, West went to a residence in Englewood where he was confronted and videoed, according to prosecutors. The Englewood Police Department investigated the incident and identified the West.

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Naas went to the Kroger store in Englewood where he was confronted and videoed.

On Monday, January 20, 2020, McCright went to a McDonald’s restaurant in Englewood where he was confronted and videoed.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted each of the defendants on one count of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutor Heck said, “The actions of these defendants are alarming. We will not tolerate anyone in our community or coming to our community with the intent to sexually assault a child.”

Heck continued, “Citizens acting as ‘vigilantes’ put themselves, and their families, in a very dangerous and risky situation. Law enforcement officers are trained and are responsible for conducting these types of investigations.”

Defendants Curtis and West are currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. A summons will be issued for Naas. An arrest warrant will be issued for McCreight.