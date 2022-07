PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-70 eastbound.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a U-Haul and a semi crashed just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday near US-127 on I-70 eastbound.

Four people were taken to the hospital, two via CareFlight. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The highway was shut down, however, it has since reopened.