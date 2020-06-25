Breaking News
SWAT responds to area of Dayton neighborhood
4 hospitalized after crash in Harrison Twp. involving stolen vehicle

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Four people are in the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of North Dixie Drive near Hillsdale Avenue. Authorities say a stolen vehicle was involved.

Officials could not immediately say how badly those four people were injured.

North Dixie Drive will be shut down at Hilldale Avenue until crews can investigate and clear the scene.

