SPRIGNFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Fair is underway at the fairgrounds in Springfield.

The Clark County Fair is in full swing until July 28. Main events happening at the fair include the tractor pulls on Saturday and Demolition Derby on Sunday.

Melanie Flax Wilt is the Clark County Commission President. She says a lot of people come and experience the county fair.

“The Clark County Fair is one of the best attended fairs in the state of Ohio,” Flax Wilt said.

All kinds of rides, entertainment and fair food favorites are returning to the fair for the community to experience.

“There’s something really truly for everyone,” Clark County Agricultural Society Executive Director Dean Blair says. “We’ve got great animal shows, we’ve got great rides, we’ve got some great others kind of shows. The Sea Lions are back with us again this year.”

The fair, however, is not only about the festivities. It is also a celebration of the history of 4-H in Clark County.

“We are the birthplace of 4H for all of America. And we’re just thrilled with our strong 4H programs, our strong FFA programs,” Blair said.

For one year 4-H and FFA students put in the hard work to raise livestock and doing other projects for the fair. When the time of the year comes for the fair, the agricultural students attend the fair with their animals to compete.

“It’s a great way to showcase agriculture here as a whole and help people understand and have a greater appreciation for agriculture and improve their agricultural literacy because they get a chance to interact with animals and farmers and people who do this kind of work every single day to put food on the table,” Flax Wilt said.

Each July, the fair brings out countless families to get in on the fun.

“That’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the summer. It’s getting together,” David Myran with the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture says. “It’s, you know, the fair is the truly a community event. And it’s what it’s circled on many people’s calendars.”

Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day. Organizers say it’s a great fair at a fair price with admission only being $6.