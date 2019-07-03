4 FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to remain open on July 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four FEMA Disaster Recover Centers will remain open on July 4, according to FEMA.

The centers in Trotwood (Trotwood-Madison High School), Dayton (Dayton Children’s), Beavercreek (Shaw Elementary School), and Celina (Celina Central Services Building) will remain open on Independence Day from 7 am to 7 pm.

The only FEMA Disaster Recovery Center that will be closed on the holiday will be in Roseville.

