4 escape Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning on Dayton’s west side.

Firefighters were called to a home near Cincinnati Street and Decatur Avenue after a passerby reported flames coming from a roof. When fire crews arrived they found heavy flames coming from the home.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire but all were got out safely. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.