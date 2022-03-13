SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people have died and two are injured following a crash in Clark County on Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), a two-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Urbana Road at State Route 334 around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

OSP reported that a white Mercedes-Benz was traveling south on Middle Urbana Road when it struck a Mini-Cooper traveling west.

The Mercedes-Benz reportedly caught fire and the three male occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said there is no information on their identities at this time.

The 43-year-old driver of the Mini-Cooper and a male juvenile passenger were transported by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital and are said to be in critical condition according to OSP.

OSP reported that a second passenger of the Mini-Cooper, 50-year-old David Griffin of Enon, died at the scene of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.