WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — Four children remain in critical condition following a blazing apartment fire in West Chester on Saturday.

West Chester fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive to a call of an apartment fire. Initial calls came in at 12:17 p.m. from nearby witnesses.

West Chester fire crews entered the apartment and found four children inside. The children were rescued by firefighters who provided emergency care to children ages five months, one year, five years and eight years.



The children were transported to Children’s Liberty and West Chester hospitals and were later transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. All four remain in critical condition at this time.

